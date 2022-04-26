UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 385 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,922 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

NYSE:DIS opened at $119.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.57 and its 200 day moving average is $149.68. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $189.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

