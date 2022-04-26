UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 400 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 893,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,786,000 after buying an additional 67,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $224.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.92 and a 200 day moving average of $196.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $157.94 and a one year high of $231.60.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $56,597.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,018,187 shares of company stock valued at $207,120,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

