UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Decreases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $455.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $458.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.58. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $417.54 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

