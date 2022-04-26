UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $6.83 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.7% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after purchasing an additional 646,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,410,682,000 after purchasing an additional 849,919 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Visa by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.33.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $209.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.39 and a 200-day moving average of $215.05. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $401.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

