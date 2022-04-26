UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Reduces Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 93,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,510,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $2,486,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.40.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $242.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.