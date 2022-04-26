UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 100 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 2,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $103.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.57. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $100.58 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.