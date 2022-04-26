UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 256 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $442.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $439.62 and its 200 day moving average is $386.00.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

