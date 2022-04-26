UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 345 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 317.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,630 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 137.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after buying an additional 1,537,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.59.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,933 shares of company stock worth $61,715,578. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $157.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The company has a market capitalization of $309.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

