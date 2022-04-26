UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 354 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC opened at $172.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.53.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.