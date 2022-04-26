UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 355 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $189.64 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.70 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

