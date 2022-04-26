UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $585.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $595.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $584.57. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

