Unum Group Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Unum Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Unum Group has a payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unum Group to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Shares of UNM opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,295.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,845,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,542,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,463,000 after buying an additional 793,407 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 205,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 18,464 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,591,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

