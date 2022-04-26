Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY – Get Rating) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. Valley National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of VLY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,583. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

