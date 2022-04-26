VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Acquired by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $167,304,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,207,000 after purchasing an additional 205,928 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,160,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,445,000 after purchasing an additional 140,643 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,341,000 after purchasing an additional 83,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 952,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,567,000 after buying an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,386. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $55.07 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.40.

