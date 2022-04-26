Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.26. The company had a trading volume of 92,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,489. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $150.44 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.22.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

