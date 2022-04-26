Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $253.00

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $253.00 and last traded at $253.40, with a volume of 122572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $262.90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

