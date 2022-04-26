Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 7.5% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $11,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,602,000 after purchasing an additional 713,532 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,175.7% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 345,177 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,699,000 after purchasing an additional 181,514 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,533,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4,129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 131,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,959,000 after purchasing an additional 128,851 shares in the last quarter.

VGT traded down $11.50 on Tuesday, reaching $367.23. 2,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,253. The company’s 50 day moving average is $397.42 and its 200-day moving average is $422.36. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $350.99 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

