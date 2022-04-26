Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $393.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $372.13 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $403.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

