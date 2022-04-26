Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.8% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock opened at $393.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $372.13 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $403.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.