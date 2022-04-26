Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Asset Planning Corporation

Asset Planning Corporation increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 4.2% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 59,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.36. The stock had a trading volume of 52,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,864. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.51 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.08.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

