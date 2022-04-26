VeChain (VET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.39 Billion

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. VeChain has a total market cap of $3.39 billion and $204.75 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0528 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

