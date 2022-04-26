VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VectivBio Holding AG is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for severe rare conditions for which there is a significant unmet medical need. VectivBio Holding AG is based in BASEL, Switzerland. “

NASDAQ VECT opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. VectivBio has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECT. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in VectivBio during the second quarter worth $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VectivBio by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VectivBio by 0.3% during the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,592,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VectivBio during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VectivBio by 10,635.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 72,005 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

