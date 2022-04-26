Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Stock Price Down 7%

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.09. 13,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 881,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velo3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Velo3D alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Velo3D Company Profile (NYSE:VLD)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.