Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) fell 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.67 and last traded at $14.84. 981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 134,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTYX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 60.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.

