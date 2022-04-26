Verge Hits Market Cap of $158.39 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 26th. Verge has a total market cap of $158.39 million and $2.50 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.71 or 0.00256482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,502,807,038 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

