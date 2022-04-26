Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,161 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $56,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,846,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,826,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,313,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,891 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,585,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,550,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,230,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,146,672,000 after purchasing an additional 144,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

