Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,646 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $49.81. The stock had a trading volume of 784,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,835,322. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $209.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

