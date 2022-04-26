Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Position Decreased by Financial Avengers Inc.

Financial Avengers Inc. cut its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,808 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 439,481 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,717,000 after purchasing an additional 131,559 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total value of $535,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,623 shares of company stock worth $14,095,974 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.43.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $269.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $292.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

