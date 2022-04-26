Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Price Target Lowered to 173.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from 199.00 to 173.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

VWDRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vestas Wind Systems A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.67.

Shares of VWDRY stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.27, a PEG ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.12%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

