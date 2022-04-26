VIBE (VIBE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,622.00

VIBE (VIBE) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. VIBE has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $3,622.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

