Victoria (LON:VCP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $640.00

Victoria plc (LON:VCP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 640 ($8.16) and last traded at GBX 644 ($8.21), with a volume of 45559 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 670 ($8.54).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($16.31) price objective on shares of Victoria in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 775.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 970.48. The stock has a market cap of £758.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.29.

Victoria plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers a range of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, ceramic and porcelain tiles, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

