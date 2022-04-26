VIMworld (VEED) Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

VIMworld (VEED) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $17.25 million and $55,943.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001690 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00044118 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003289 BTC.

About VIMworld

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

