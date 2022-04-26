Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

VIRC stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Virco Mfg. by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in Virco Mfg. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 875,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 16,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

