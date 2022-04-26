Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,415 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.6% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its holdings in Visa by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,351,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $6.76 on Tuesday, reaching $203.19. The stock had a trading volume of 201,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,908,467. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.33.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

