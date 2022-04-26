Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VOD. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 157 ($2.00) to GBX 147 ($1.87) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.10) to GBX 155 ($1.98) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.53.

Shares of VOD opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 455,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 110,303 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 334,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 339,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 38,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 141,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

