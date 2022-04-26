Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives $35.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.90.

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Vontier stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,103. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.79. Vontier has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. Vontier’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

In other news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David H. Naemura bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

