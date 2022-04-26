Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on Vossloh (ETR:VOS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VOS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($58.06) price target on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €51.00 ($54.84) price target on shares of Vossloh in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($58.06) price target on shares of Vossloh in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

VOS opened at €35.60 ($38.28) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €38.68 and its 200-day moving average is €42.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.29 million and a P/E ratio of 27.07. Vossloh has a 52-week low of €34.75 ($37.37) and a 52-week high of €49.45 ($53.17).

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

