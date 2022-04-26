Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,839,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,511 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $252,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

WBA opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $55.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

