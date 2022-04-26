Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,839,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 577,511 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $252,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 35,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 509,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,367,926 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $71,351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 67,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.34%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

