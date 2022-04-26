Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 63,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,230,829 shares.The stock last traded at $139.07 and had previously closed at $136.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Covea Finance bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

