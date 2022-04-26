Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Wayfair by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Wayfair by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $2,887,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 622.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $30,661,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $622,118.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,994,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $292,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $2,187,572 over the last 90 days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded down $2.54 on Tuesday, hitting $81.39. 32,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,959. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.26 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.69 and its 200 day moving average is $176.58. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.32 and a 52-week high of $339.56.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.30). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on W. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

