WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Brokerages expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.35 billion and the lowest is $2.40 billion. WEC Energy Group posted sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year sales of $8.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $9.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $9.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.99. The stock had a trading volume of 33,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,895. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.29. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.80%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

