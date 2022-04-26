Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to C$81.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WPM. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a C$51.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$68.36.

WPM stock opened at C$59.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.74 billion and a PE ratio of 28.11. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$45.76 and a 1-year high of C$65.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$60.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

In related news, Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 47,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$2,825,187.83. Also, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.68, for a total value of C$2,123,863.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,245,767.56. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,751 shares of company stock valued at $8,228,933.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

