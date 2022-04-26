Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wheels Up Experience Inc. is a private aviation company. It offer total private aviation solution which includes on-demand private flights across all cabin categories, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales and commercial travel. Wheels Up Experience Inc., formerly known as Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

UP has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.06.

NYSE:UP opened at $3.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. Wheels Up Experience has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $345.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheels Up Experience (UP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.