WINk (WIN) Market Capitalization Reaches $403.24 Million

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 26th. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008143 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002402 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00009007 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000038 BTC.

WINk Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

