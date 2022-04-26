Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.64

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.64 and last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 7225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

Several analysts have commented on WWW shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.30.

The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.60.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 5,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $105,431.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,240,000 after buying an additional 336,265 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,731,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,125,000 after buying an additional 54,522 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,002,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,598,000 after buying an additional 394,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,729,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,912,000 after buying an additional 69,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,396,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,055,000 after purchasing an additional 960,954 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

