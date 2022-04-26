WOO Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $434.37 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One WOO Network coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001084 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. WOO Network has a market cap of $434.37 million and $31.73 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WOO Network

WOO Network (CRYPTO:WOO) is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,989,743,330 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,628,368 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling WOO Network

