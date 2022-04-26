WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

NASDAQ WPP opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.97. WPP has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $83.69.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Company Profile (Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.