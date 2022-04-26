WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
NASDAQ WPP opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.97. WPP has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $83.69.
WPP Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WPP (WPP)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.