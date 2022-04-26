Wrap Technologies (WRAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 million. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 316.27% and a negative return on equity of 55.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Wrap Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WRAP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,396. The company has a market capitalization of $116.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46. Wrap Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $9.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Wrap Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lowered Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Wrap Technologies from $6.25 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 150, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges a Kevlar cord to restrain noncompliant individuals from a range of 10-25 feet.

