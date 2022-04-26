X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Shares Down 5.8%

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.29. 256,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 382,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Several research firms have recently commented on XFOR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.48.

X4 Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XFOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.56). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

